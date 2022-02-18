Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ambassador, T S Tirumurti, welcomed the efforts underway to implement the Minsk Agreements, including those being undertaken through the Trilateral Contact Group and under the Normandy format. New Delhi on 17 February 2022, in the midst of heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, noted that "quiet and constructive diplomacy" is the need of the hour. New Delhi emphasized that the well-being of over 20,000 Indian Nationals in Ukraine is its top priority.

Check Tweet:

We welcome #India’s balanced, principled and independent approach 🙏 https://t.co/nnlSLQaVlN — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) February 18, 2022

