The Metropolitan Opera in New York held a concert to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. The national anthem and "Prayer for Ukraine" by Valentin Silvestrov were played in the presence of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations. Russia-Ukraine War Anniversary: European Union Pledges More Support for Ukrainian Refugees, Says 'Ukraine Can Win This War'.

Russia-Ukraine War Anniversary:

VIDEO: 🇺🇸🇺🇦 Concert of remembrance and hope for Ukraine held in New York City The Metropolitan Opera held the concert, featuring Ukrainian soloists Dmytro Popov and Vladyslav Buialskyi, to mark a year since Russia's full-scale invasion pic.twitter.com/KdM8Px6A23 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 26, 2023

