A Russian An-24 passenger aircraft carrying nearly 50 people, including two children and six crew members, has gone missing in the eastern Amur region, according to Interfax. The plane, operated by Angara Airlines, was flying the Khabarovsk–Blagoveshchensk–Tynda route when it lost contact with air traffic control near Tynda Airport. Emergency services reported that the aircraft failed to clear a routine security checkpoint close to its final destination. A source cited by Tass news agency confirmed that the aircraft had not checked in at a key location just a few kilometres from the airport. Authorities have launched search and rescue operations in the area. The cause of the disappearance remains unclear, and officials have yet to confirm the status of the aircraft or establish communication with the crew. Bangladesh Plane Crash Update: 19 Dead, Over 100 Injured As Air Force Training Aircraft F-7 BGI Crashes in Dhaka, Mohammad Yunus Mourns Tragedy.

Russian Passenger Plane Goes Missing

Air traffic controllers lost contact with an An-24 passenger plane carrying about 50 people in Russia's far east, and a search was underway, the regional governor said: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2025

