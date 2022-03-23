Russian forces bombed and destroyed a bridge in the city of Chernihiv. The bridge was used to evacuate civilians from Chernihiv, located 130 kilometers northeast of Kyiv, and bring humanitarian aid to the city, which has no electricity and suffers from a shortage of supplies.

Check Tweet:

