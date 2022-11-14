Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday dismissed news reports that he had been taken to hospital with a heart condition after arriving on the island of Bali for a Group of 20 summit. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had denied the report as the "height of fakery". Lavrov accused western journalists of false reporting. Russia Orders Military To Withdraw From Ukraine's Kherson City

Check Full Report by Reuters:

Russia's Lavrov dismisses AP report that he was taken to hospital at G20 https://t.co/YEkHdzhTJ3pic.twitter.com/Ctg0bDQjwY — Reuters (@Reuters) November 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)