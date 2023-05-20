In a shocking incident that took place in Serbia, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic lost her cool during a debate in the parliament. Videos of Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic getting angry and refusing to talk have gone viral on social media. As per reports, Ana Brnabic lost her cool during a debate in the parliament during which she called opposition MPs "disgusting shitbags". While speaking in the parliament, Ana Brnabic said, "In Serbia, there will be no change of government through elections". The development comes amid the rising levels of violence in the country following two mass shootings that killed 18 people this month. The rally, which was held at the Serbian capital Belgrade is said to be the third major "Serbia against violence" protest in recent weeks. Reportedly, the protests are said to be a few of the largest rallies to rock Serbia since the mass demonstrations triggered the fall of former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic back in 2000. Serbia Mass Shootings: President Aleksandar Vucic Vows To ‘Disarm’ Country After Two Incidents of Gun Violence.

What Made Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic This Angry?

What made Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic this angry? pic.twitter.com/xwzr5NAJS1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 19, 2023

The way Serbia’s PM @AnaBrnabic debates today in the Skupstina is just a reflection of the lack of democratic progress in the country since the 2000 overthrow of Milošević. Brnabić has just called opposition MPs „disgusting shitbags”: pic.twitter.com/glLzBYHxlT — Jakub Bielamowicz (@KubaBielamowicz) May 19, 2023

Ana Brnabic Calls Opposition MPs "Disgusting Shitbags"

There Will Be No Change of Government Through Elections

What Serbia's PM @AnaBrnabic has just admitted inadvertently in the parliament makes today's protest in front of it more meaningful than ever: "In Serbia, there will be no change of government through elections". pic.twitter.com/fNdzWd4s1l — Jakub Bielamowicz (@KubaBielamowicz) May 19, 2023

