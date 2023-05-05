Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday vowed to launch a large-scale disarmament plan to remove hundreds of thousands of guns from the country. President Vucic said this after two back-to-back mass shootings in the country this week. "We will do an almost complete disarming of Serbia," said Vucic during a live broadcast. Mass Killing in Serbia: Eight People Killed, 10 Injured in Drive-by Shooting Near Belgrade, Suspect Flees After Attack.

Serbia Mass Shootings:

BREAKING: Serbia's president says he will undertake an 'almost complete disarming' after mass shootings — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 5, 2023

