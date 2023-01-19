A virtual council meeting on Zoom came to an abrupt halt this morning after being interrupted by a video of a person performing an apparent sex act. Flintshire Council's online cabinet meeting was interrupted towards the end of the cabinet discussion on Waste Strategy, when a voice could be heard speaking to councillors. The Zoom screen was taken over and a naked man could be seen pleasuring himself. The meeting had to be paused within seconds of the sex act. The council is tightening its security measures after the incident. UK Shocker: Woman Dies After Man Spikes Her Drink With Powerful Painkiller To 'Knock Her Off For Sex'

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)