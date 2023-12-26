The family of a 6-year-old child who was placed on an incorrect flight and landed more than 160 miles from where his grandmother was waiting for him has received an apology from Spirit Airlines. The Airlines made the apology after it mistakenly put the unaccompanied child, who was flying for the first time, on the wrong flight during the travel rush amid the ongoing holiday season. Qantas Airways in Australia Sells Tickets for Thousands of Cancelled Flights, Issues Apology.

Spirit Airlines Issues Apology for Placing Unaccompanied Child on Wrong Flight

