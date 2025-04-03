A bizarre incident unfolded at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a female passenger stripped down to her underwear and flashed breasts during a heated argument. A viral 24-second video shows the woman topless, wearing only white underwear and shoes, as she yells in front of seated passengers. Authorities soon arrived and handed her a black T-shirt, which she put on. Some travelers looked away, while others filmed the incident. The woman was reportedly a Spirit Airlines passenger. This comes just days after a similar event at Houston airport, where a Southwest Airlines passenger walked naked down the aisle. US: Naked Woman Creates Nuisance at Dallas Fort Worth Airport in Texas; Viral Video Shows Her Manhandling Security Staff, Vandalising Property (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Chaos at Florida Airport (Viewer Discretion Advised)

Spirit Airlines passenger has a meltdown, takes her clothes off during an argument at the airport. The woman was seen with minimal clothes on, yelling at someone before a police officer arrived and told her to put her shirt back on. The incident reportedly took place at the… pic.twitter.com/5Eu4A450Tm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 2, 2025

