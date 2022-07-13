Sri Lanka on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in the country after President Gotabaya Rajpakasa fled the country to the Maldives. The Prime Minister's office informed the media that a state of emergency in Sri Lanka and a curfew in the Western province had been imposed.

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajpakasa fled the country, reports AFP citing Sri Lankan PM's office#SriLankaCrisis — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

