Sri Lanka is experiencing a countrywide power outage due to a system failure on Saturday, December 9. Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power monopoly, is working to restore power, CEB spokesperson Noel Priyantha said. Meanwhile, several videos of the Sri Lanka Power Outage have surfaced on social media. Sri Lanka Approves Free Visa Scheme for India, China, Russia, Four Other Countries.

Sri Lanka Power Outage

BREAKING: *Blackout* Sri Lanka is experiencing a nationwide power outage due to a system failure. Internet disruptions reported pic.twitter.com/XJeXhQ9kXE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 9, 2023

Sri Lanka Power Cut

Countrywide Power Outage Reported in Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 A widespread power outage struck Sri Lanka, according to a spokesperson from the #Electricity Supply Council who spoke with local media. 1/3 | #SriLanka | #srilankan | pic.twitter.com/u5xBGO8z7E — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) December 9, 2023

Sri Lanka Faces Power Outage

#Srilanka countrywide #power outrage is by possible tripping of the main transmission line caused by lightning . NOT possible sabotage as controversial restructuring electricity bill presented parliament yeasterday amidst union protest. pic.twitter.com/SKG4gPVtRe — Vajira Sumedha🐦 🇱🇰 (@vajirasumeda) December 9, 2023

