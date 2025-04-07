US President Donald Trump on Sunday, April 6, said that he won't back down on his sweeping tariffs on imports from most of the world unless countries even out their trade with the US. Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump said that the US has massive financial deficits with China, the European Union, and many others. "The only way this problem can be cured is with TARIFFS, which are now bringing Tens of Billions of Dollars into the U.S.A. They are already in effect, and a beautiful thing to behold," his post read. The US President further said that the surplus with these countries grew during the "Presidency" of Sleepy Joe Biden. "We are going to reverse it, and reverse it QUICKLY. Some day people will realize that Tariffs, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing!" he added. IT Industry in India Likely To Face Setback Amid Donald Trump Administration’s Reciprocal Tariffs, Says Report.

Tariffs, for the United States of America, Are a Very Beautiful Thing!

JUST IN 🚨 Trump: 'Some day people will realize that Tariffs, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing!' pic.twitter.com/ayfbDi4n9l — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)