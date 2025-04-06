India’s IT sector may reportedly face challenges due to the Donald Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs. It is likely to negatively impact India’s USD 280 billion software services industry. As per a report of Economic Times, experts believe that the tariffs will affect IT services demand rather than the supply side. Akash Verma, practice director at Everest Group, mentioned, “The Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs will impact IT services demand, not supply.” In the short term, in sectors like manufacturing, electronics, and parts of retail, CPG might lead to reductions in non-essential and discretionary IT spending. US Reciprocal Tariffs: Samsung May Overhaul Global Production Strategy as US Tariffs Could Affect Its Smartphone Business.

India’s IT Industry May Face Setback Amid Donald Trump Administration’s Reciprocal Tariffs

