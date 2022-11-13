After a Tesla car met with an accident in China, the company said that the driver failed to step on the brakes throughout the incident. According to reports, the police are investigating the cause. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. A Tesla car allegedly killed two people and injured three after the driver lost control of the vehicle. According to reports, the Tesla car took off at high speed while trying to park in China. After the incident, U.S. automaker Tesla (TSLA.O) said that they will assist Chinese police in investigating the fatal crash involving one of its Model Y cars. Tesla Car Crash Video: Model Y Takes Off at High Speed While Trying To Park in China, Swerves and Crashes After Killing Two People; CCTV Footages Go Viral.

Tesla Car Kills Two, Injures Three in China

Tesla claims that the driver failed to step on the brakes throughout the incident. Police are investigating the cause - REU — BNO News (@BNONews) November 13, 2022

Hope its not flagged down since #tesla and #twitter is under same entity. More info: The driver (Mr. Zhan) said when he was attempting to park his Tesla, the brake petal went too hard to push and pressing P mode also didn’t help. pic.twitter.com/P2LGfQj5Yk — ZA (@ZohaibAkhtarMD) November 13, 2022

