Elon Musk-run SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launched the SiriusXM SXM-10 mission to orbit in the early hours of Saturday, June 7, at 12:54 AM. ET (around 10:24 AM IST). The launch took place from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. As per reports, the SXM-10 satellite will enable uninterrupted and reliable delivery of SiriusXM’s audio entertainment and information services across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. Elon Musk Threatens to Withdraw Dragon Spacecraft, Key Space Station Link for NASA.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches SiriusXM SXM-10 Mission

Falcon 9 launches the @SiriusXM SXM-10 mission to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/NtQxaAJcze — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 7, 2025

