World News | US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Discharged from Hospital

Washington, DC [US], February 14 (ANI): US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was discharged from Walter Reed National Medical Center at 3:30 pm (local time) on Tuesday, the US Department of Defence announced in a statement.

In a statement, the US Department of Defence said, "He is recovering well and resumed his full functions and duties today at 5 pm. The Deputy Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the White House, and Congress have been notified."

Austin will recuperate and perform his duties remotely from home for a period before returning to work at the Pentagon later this week, according to the statement. The statement further reads, "He has full access to the unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties."

Dr John Maddox, Trauma Medical Director, and Dr Gregory Chesnut, Director of the Center for Prostate Disease Research at the Murtha Cancer Center, of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland, in the statement said, "Secretary Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 11 with discomfort and concern from a bladder issue related to his December 2023 prostate cancer surgery."

"His condition indicated a need for close monitoring by the critical care team and supportive care. His diagnostic evaluation identified the cause of his bladder issue and it was corrected with non-surgical procedures on Feb. 12," the doctors further said.

According to the statement, Lloyd Austin remained in "good condition" throughout and no longer needed critical care monitoring on the morning of Feb. 13. He progressed well and was discharged to his home today and is anticipated to continue his full recovery.

The statement reads, "The bladder issue was not related to his cancer diagnosis and will have no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis."

Earlier, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh announced that Lloyd Austin is expected to be released from the hospital later on Tuesday (local time) after being treated for a bladder issue.

While addressing a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), Sabrina Singh said, "Secretary Austin is still at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is in good condition. Deputy Secretary (Kathleen) Hicks continues to retain the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defence at this time. However, we anticipate that Secretary Austin will be released from the hospital later today. So, we will provide an update on when that occurs, and when he resumes his full duties and functions."

"Also as briefed yesterday, the Secretary still intends to participate in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group tomorrow. This includes delivering opening remarks, which will be livestreamed and available to view on the DoD website. We will continue to keep you updated regarding Secretary Austin's status later today.

Responding to a media query, Singh said that the bladder issue that hospitalized Austin on Sunday was not related to the cancer diagnosis he had received earlier.

Earlier in December, he underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure for prostate cancer. His subsequent hospitalization on January 1 raised questions over the delayed notification to the White House and the public.

On January 1, Austin was readmitted to the hospital due to complications "including nausea with severe abdominal, hip and leg pain," CNN reported, quoting the hospital. He was found to have a urinary tract infection, the statement added.

Addressing the issue, Secretary Austin acknowledged his failure to promptly disclose his cancer diagnosis to President Joe Biden and the American public. He expressed regret for keeping the matter private initially, citing his reserved nature and reluctance to burden others.

He said, "I did not handle this right. I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis. I should have also told my team and the American public. And I take full responsibility. I apologize to my teammates and to the American people." (ANI)

