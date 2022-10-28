After acquiring Twitter and firing its top executives, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a cryptic tweet on Friday. "The bird is freed", Musk tweeted. Reports said Musk fired Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde and others. Elon Musk Takes Control of Twitter, Fires CEO Parag Agrawal, Top Legal Executive Vijaya Gadde: Report

Tweet by Elon Musk:

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)