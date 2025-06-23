Today, June 23, US President Donald Trump attacked former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev over his nukes remark. In a post on Truth Social, US President asked if he heard former President Russian President Medvedev "casually throwing around the N word” (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?" "Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY. The "N word" should not be treated so casually. I guess that's why Putin's "THE BOSS", Trump added. Notably, Donald Trump's post came after Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday, June 22, said that "a number of countries" are ready to supply Iran with their own nuclear weapons. Medvedev also slammed the US President for dragging America into war and said that global opinion opposes the US-Israel relationship. ‘Make Iran Great Again’: Donald Trump Says He’s Open to Regime Change in Iran After US Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites Under Operation Midnight Hammer.

Donald Trump Attacks Russia's Medvedev Over Nukes

JUST IN - Trump attacks Russia's Medvedev over nukes. pic.twitter.com/5ZMgmUxvQ5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 23, 2025

