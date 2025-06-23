Washington, Jun 22 (AP) President Donald Trump suggested that could he see Iran rejecting its government leadership, after officials in his administration stressed that the White House was not seeking a regime change.

“It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change', but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change???” Trump posted on social media. “MIGA!!!”

The statement marked something of a reversal from Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's Sunday morning news conference when he said that regime change was not part of the mission in the aerial bombardment of three Iranian nuclear sites. (AP)

