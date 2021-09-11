According to a report by Washington Examiner, Taliban beheaded an Afghan soldier and chanted praises to their leader Hibatullah Akhundzada while holding the soldier's severed head. The video of the same incident was reportedly posted in a private Taliban chat room.

The #Taliban beheaded an Afghan soldier, then chanted praise to their leader #HibatullahAkhundzada while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room, Washington Examiner reported. pic.twitter.com/ZmfcTfFGQC — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 11, 2021

