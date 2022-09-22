On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that the United States is determined to defend and strengthen democracy at home and around the world. In his tweet, Joe Biden said, "Because I believe democracy remains humanity’s greatest instrument to address the challenges of our time." On Wednesday, the US President slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that the Russian President 'shamelessly violated' UN charter with the Ukraine invasion.

Determined To Defend and Strengthen Democracy at Home, Around the World

The United States is determined to defend and strengthen democracy at home and around the world. Because I believe democracy remains humanity’s greatest instrument to address the challenges of our time. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 22, 2022

