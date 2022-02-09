The 98-year-old woman from Kenya, Priscilla Sitienei has joined school. She said that she went back to school to set good example for her great grand children and also that she wanted to pursue a new career. She also said that her children supported her decision of returning to school. Priscilla Sitienei further adds that she wants to become a doctor.

This 98-year-old Kenyan woman went back to school to set a good example for her great grandchildren https://t.co/524Xw0AIC6 pic.twitter.com/GxzJfusUQH — Reuters (@Reuters) February 9, 2022

