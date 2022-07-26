Two people have been killed while two others have been injured in multiple shootings in Langley, British Columbia on Monday. The authorities said that the man who targeted homeless people in British Columbia has been killed by police. Police said the shootings started around midnight in Langley and the neighbouring township of Langley for six hours. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police shot the suspect who was known to the police.

