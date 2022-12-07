Time magazine on Wednesday said that "The Women of Iran" are TIME's 2022 Heroes of the Year. The Time magazine announced the news soon after declaring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the TIME's 2022 Person of the Year. In its post, the TIME's magazine said, "The movement they’re leading is educated, liberal, secular, raised on higher expectations, and desperate for normality, writes author and former TIME columnist Azadeh Moaveni. They are quite unlike those who came before them; sometimes they feel more like transnational Gen Z than Iranians." Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is TIME’s Person of the Year 2022, Check Post Honouring the ‘Spirit of Ukraine’.

Check TIME's Post:

