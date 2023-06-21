The missing Titanic explorer tourist submersible has about 24 hours of breathable oxygen left, the US Coast Guard said. Early Wednesday, the US Coast Guard announced that underwater noises were detected in the North Atlantic Ocean while U.S. and Canadian crews searched for the small vessel carrying five people that vanished two days earlier in a dive to the Titanic wreckage site. Titanic Tourist Submarine Missing: From Pakistani Father-Son Duo to British Businessman and OceanGate CEO, List of Passengers Aboard Disappeared Submersible.

Titanic Tourist Submarine Missing:

Titanic sub has only 24 hours of oxygen left, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Search continues — BNO News (@BNONews) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)