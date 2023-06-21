As a search and rescue mission continues for a private submersible that went missing while on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, a list of passengers onboard the submarine has emerged. According to the reports, the confirmed passengers are British businessman Hamish Harding; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood; his teenage son, Suleman; and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet. Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company that operates the vessel, is also on it. What Is Titanic Tourist Submarine? Know All About the Submersible That Has Mysteriously Gone Missing With 5 Persons Including UK Billionaire Hamish Harding on Board.

Titanic Tourist Submarine Missing:

A Canadian airplane aiding in the search for the missing Titanic-bound submersible recently detected “banging” every 30 minutes in the area where the vessel lost radio contact with its surface ship https://t.co/VzhqT3lK4Q#titanicsubmersible #Canadian #airplane #banging pic.twitter.com/ucbx244NwQ — newslink7.com (@Newslink7com) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)