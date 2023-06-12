In an unfortunate incident that took place in the United States, a tour boat carrying dozens of people capsized at a cave in New York. According to a report in BNO News, the boat carrying dozens of people capsized inside a cave in Lockport, New York. Reportedly, a number of people are said to be injured in the incident. As per the report, the incident took place at around 11:45 am on Monday when emergency services were called to Lockport Cave after reports claimed that a boat with up to 36 people had capsized. The report also stated that 12 people were rescued from the water while a rescue operation to save others is underway. Migrant-Crossing Season is Upon Us: Boat With 180 On-board Sinks off Tunisia.

