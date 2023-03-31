The Manhattan Grand Jury on Friday (March 31) indicated trump with criminal charges. This has happened for the first time in the history of America that a president or former president is declared guilty of criminal charges. He has faced 34 counts related to providing false business fraud. He has to appear before the court on Tuesday. Moreover, the charges against him are not available to the public. Donald Trump Case: Manhattan Grand Jury To Take a Planned Month-Long ‘Break’.

Trump is facing 34 counts related to falsifying business records, according to CNN — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 30, 2023

