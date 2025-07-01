Three cartoonists from Turkey’s Leman magazine were detained after publishing an "offensive" satirical drawing interpreted as showing the Prophet Moses and the Prophet Muhammad shaking hands amid missiles, symbolising peace amid conflict. The cartoon sparked outrage from government officials and religious groups, with Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya condemning the image as “vile” and sharing videos of the artists being handcuffed and dragged barefoot by police. The magazine apologised to those offended, stating the cartoon was misunderstood and not meant to insult Islam. They called the backlash a “deliberately malicious” smear campaign and urged protection for freedom of expression. ‘I Don’t Have Information’: Tusshar Kapoor Is Unaware of Turkey, Azerbaijan Issue, Supports India’s Action on Pakistan.

3 Cartoonists Detained Over Satirical Drawing in Turkey

