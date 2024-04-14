In an unfortunate incident in Turkey, one person was killed, and 10 others were injured when a cable car cabin allegedly collided with a broken pole in the southern Turkish province of Antalya on Saturday, April 13. The cable car collision prompted a massive rescue operation, which led to the rescue of nearly 174 passengers. A video of the alleged accident has also gone viral on social media. After the incident came to light, Turkish authorities launched an investigation. They ordered the detention of 13 people, including officials from the private company running the cable car in connection with the incident. Turkey’s Top Election Authority Restores Newly Elected Pro-Kurdish Mayor’s Right to Hold Office.

Cable Car Cabin Collides with Broken Pole in Turkey

One person was killed and 10 others injured in southern Turkey when a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole, prompting a massive operation that rescued a further 174 passengers https://t.co/tqJywOJIwx pic.twitter.com/d3jPS2F2rh — Reuters (@Reuters) April 13, 2024

