After former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan's detention, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Tuesday shut down mobile broadband services throughout the country, according to sources. Further reports said that due to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest earlier from the grounds of the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case, access to Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube was limited throughout Pakistan. Imran Khan Arrested: Former Pakistan PM to Be Presented at Police Lines Headquarters in H11 in Islamabad Today.

Internet Services Suspended Across Pakistan

🇵🇰 PAKISTAN - Former PM Imran Khan arrested - Mobile data services are being suspended - Twitter, Facebook and YouTube access restricted - Protests reported in some parts of the country and overseas diplomatic locations — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 10, 2023

