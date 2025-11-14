A mysterious black ring spotted floating over Disneyland at dawn on Thursday sparked curiosity among early commuters on Interstate 5, with many wondering if it was a UFO. The unusual sight was captured by local resident Lori Nayahalski at around 6:30 AM, who shared photos and video showing a dark, perfectly formed ring hovering above the Anaheim resort. Disney later clarified that the phenomenon wasn’t extraterrestrial but simply smoke from pyrotechnic testing conducted before the park opened. Reportedly, the ring originated from effects used in Disneyland’s popular nighttime spectaculars, including Fantasmic! and World of Colour, which rely heavily on fireworks, lighting, and special effects. Nayahalski said the ring was unlike anything she had seen before, noting it “wasn’t dissipating” and sparked thoughts of a “real-life Matrix.” The sighting, though dramatic, turned out to be a routine part of Disneyland’s show preparations. Alien Invasion or Human Hoax? 'Mysterious UFO Sphere' Found in Colombia Sparks Debate Over Possible Extraterrestrial Origins.

