The Ukraine parliament passed a law that legalizes Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the country to protect the country's assets from possible abuse and fraud.

BREAKING: 🇺🇦 Ukraine passes a law that legalizes #Bitcoin and other #cryptocurrencies! — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) February 17, 2022

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, confirmed the news in a tweet said "Ukraine is already in top-5 countries on cryptocurrency usage. Today we made one more step forward": "Parliament adopted law on virtual assets! This will legalize crypto exchangers and cryptocurrencies, and Ukrainians could protect their assets from possible abuse or fraud."

