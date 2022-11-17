Ukrainian Defence Force destroyed Russian cruise missiles in two separate incidents. In the first incident, two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down by Ukrainian surface-to-air missiles within seconds over Kyiv Oblast on November 15. In the second incident, an S-300 of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shoots down a Russian cruise missile at night time leading to a spectacular glow. Russian Missile, Intended for Ukraine, Hits Village in Poland; Two Killed.

Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Missiles:

Spectacular footage: Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles shot down within seconds over Kyiv Oblast on Nov. 15. First is audible explosion and glow on horizon, second a clear view of interception by German Iris-T air defense system. pic.twitter.com/bDp1twuzJB — Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) November 17, 2022

Russian Missile Intercepted by Ukraine's Missile:

S-300 of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shoots down a russian cruise missile! pic.twitter.com/rOtCnjQLSW — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) November 16, 2022

