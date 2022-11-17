Ukrainian Defence Force destroyed Russian cruise missiles in two separate incidents. In the first incident, two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down by Ukrainian surface-to-air missiles within seconds over Kyiv Oblast on November 15. In the second incident, an S-300 of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shoots down a Russian cruise missile at night time leading to a spectacular glow. Russian Missile, Intended for Ukraine, Hits Village in Poland; Two Killed.

Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Missiles:

Russian Missile Intercepted by Ukraine's Missile:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)