At least 31 people were killed on Thursday in a mass shooting at a children’s day-care centre in a northeastern province of Thailand, a police spokesperson said. Police said in a statement that victims included both children and adults and that the gunman was an ex-police officer and a manhunt was underway.

October 6, 2022

