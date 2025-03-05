In a significant shift in immigration policy, the Trump administration is moving to end the Biden-era "humanitarian parole" program, putting over 500,000 migrants at risk of deportation. The policy, which allowed migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Cuba to enter the US legally, will be revoked amid allegations of widespread fraud. Reportedly, the program, which permitted individuals to stay temporarily with sponsorship, is being targeted for its alleged exploitation and fraudulent activities. The change will revoke the legal status of these migrants, making them vulnerable to deportation by ICE. Officials have warned those affected to "voluntarily leave" the US or face deportation, financial penalties, and potential criminal charges. ICE arrests have skyrocketed by 600 per cent in just one month, as the government intensifies its efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. Deportation of Indians by US: American Plane Carrying 119 Illegal Immigrants Likely To Land at Amritsar Airport on February 15.

Trump Administration Moves to End Biden-Era Parole Policy

