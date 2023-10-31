The United States is reportedly planning to develop a new nuclear bomb, which is said to be more powerful than the ones dropped on Hiroshima in Japan. As per a report by Fox News, the United States is said to have announced a new nuclear bomb, which is 24 times more powerful than the one dropped on Hiroshima. It must be noted that the United States dropped a nuclear bomb on Japan's Hiroshima during World War II. As per a Department of Defense (DoD) release, the Pentagon is seeking congressional approval and funding in order to pursue a modern variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb. The new nuclear bomb will be designated the B61-13. US President Biden Vows to Strive for Nuclear Weapons-free World During Visit to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

US Develops New Nuclear Bomb

