The pilot of a United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 operating as flight UA1093 from Denver to Los Angeles sustained arm injuries after the aircraft's windshield was damaged midair by what the captain described as possible “space debris.” The incident occurred on October 16, 2025, while cruising at 36,000 feet about 200 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. One of the pilots sustained minor arm injuries. The captain reported seeing an object moments before impact, claiming the aircraft was struck by a falling object, a rare and potentially unprecedented occurrence in commercial aviation if confirmed. The flight was later forced to divert to Salt Lake City. United Airlines’ Boeing Plane Loses Wheel While Taking Off From Los Angeles Airport With 174 Passengers, Lands Safely in Denver (Watch Video).

United Airlines Flight UA1093 Pilot Injured Midair After Suspected Space Debris Strike

United Airlines 737 MAX pilot injured after the windshield cracked at 36,000 while flying from Denver to Los Angeles on Thursday. Reports have suggested the possibility of the aircraft being hit by falling space debris or a small meteorite, though this remains unconfirmed.… pic.twitter.com/8qNg6aA0uE — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Breaking Aviation News & Videos), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

