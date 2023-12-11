According to reports, the pilot of an American F-16 fighter jet made an emergency escape after the aircraft crashed in the Yellow Sea. The reports said that the plane fell into the seas after taking off from an air base in Gunsan, located 178 kilometres south of Seoul. The pilot was reportedly able to safely eject from the jet. US Fighter Plane Crash: F-18 Military Jet Crashes Near San Diego.

BREAKING: US F-16 fighter jet crashes into Yellow Sea off the Korean Peninsula, pilot ejected. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 11, 2023

UPDATE: Pilot ejected before U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed off South Korea during training - Yonhap — BNO News (@BNONews) December 11, 2023

