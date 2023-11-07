A massive fire broke out at the historic World War II Tustin hangar in US State California today, November 7. As per news agency Insider Paper, the blaze erupted at the WWII Tustin hangar in Orange County, California. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. The Orange County Fire Authority took to X to share an update about the blaze. "Tustin-Firefighters are on scene of the former Tustin Air Base for a hangar fire," they said. It must be noted that WWII Tustin hangar has been featured in several shows and films, including "Pearl Harbor," "Star Trek" and "Austin Powers." US Wildfire Video: Merryville in Louisiana Under 'Mandatory Evacuation' As Wildfire Approaches, Viral Clip Surfaces.

WWII Tustin Hangar in Orange County Catches Fire

WATCH: Massive fire broke at historic WWII Tustin hangar in Orange County. This historic landmark has been featured in several shows and films, including "Pearl Harbor," "Star Trek" and "Austin Powers." pic.twitter.com/vMI9hX2AeR — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 7, 2023

