The US government's debt has increased by over USD 1 trillion since the debt ceiling was lifted last month. The development comes after the Senate last month gave final approval to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package. After the final approval, the Debt Ceiling Bill was sent to President Joe Biden's desk to become a law. The compromise package negotiated between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy left neither Republicans nor Democrats fully pleased with the outcome. US Debt Ceiling Deal Passes First Hurdle in Congress.

US Debt Ceiling News Update

BREAKING: US government debt has increased by over $1 trillion since the debt ceiling was lifted last month — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)