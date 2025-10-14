Florida Senator Erin Grall has reintroduced Senate Bill 164, a proposal that would allow parents to sue for the wrongful death of an unborn child at any stage of pregnancy. The bill aims to amend Florida’s Wrongful Death Act to recognise parents as "survivors" entitled to seek damages for emotional pain and suffering caused by foetal death. It defines an unborn child as a member of the human species “at any stage of development” carried in the womb. However, SB 164 prohibits lawsuits against mothers or medical providers if the care was lawful and done with consent, including abortions and IVF procedures. The legislation would mark a major shift in Florida’s wrongful death laws and is slated to take effect in July 2026 if passed. Notably, Grall filed a similar measure in 2024, which failed to advance. Florida Man Weighing Over 600 Pounds Rescued by Crane After Medical Emergency in West Palm Beach, Video Goes Viral.

Florida Senator Erin Grall Introduces Foetal Death Bill

🇺🇸 SEN. GRALL PUSHES BILL TO LET PARENTS SUE OVER UNBORN CHILD’S DEATH Florida SB 164 would legally treat the death of an unborn child like a wrongful death, meaning parents could sue someone else if it was caused by injury or harm. It would apply at any stage of pregnancy,… https://t.co/Bcgjdwkscn pic.twitter.com/y24kuWJMYO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Mario Nawfal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

