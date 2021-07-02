US President Joe Biden Encourages More Americans To Get Vaccinated:

Encouraging more Americans to get vaccinated, Pres. Biden says, "The 4th of July this year is different than the 4th of July last year, and it's gonna be better next year." https://t.co/xY8G8YiI04 pic.twitter.com/x7mpu95AW0 — ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2021

