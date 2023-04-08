Three artworks created by President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, were put on display at a Manhattan art gallery on Thursday. The artworks were priced at a whopping $85,000 each. The pieces were part of a group exhibition called “Bridging the Abstract,” a show at Georges Bergès Gallery in SoHo.

Hunter Biden Gets $85,000 Each for His Three Artworks:

UNITED STATES: Three art works by President Biden's son Hunter have gone on sale at a Manhattan art gallery at a price of $85,000 each — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 8, 2023

