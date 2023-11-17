A train reportedly carrying gallons of diesel derailed near northwest Atlanta, US, on Friday, November 17. The US train derailment sparked a large fire. The local media reported that crews are on the spot and are dousing the fire. Meanwhile, an aerial video from the site has surfaced on social media. The footage shows a large fire engulfing the derailed train. More details are awaited. US Train Derailment: Cargo Train Derails on Overpass Near Pueblo in Colorado, One Vehicle Crushed on I-25 (See Pics and Videos).

US Train Derailment Video

BREAKING: *DERAILMENT AND FIRE* Train reportedly carrying thousands of gallons of diesel fuel derailed in northwest Atlanta, Georgia pic.twitter.com/9qJ7rcANNx — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 17, 2023

