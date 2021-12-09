Uyghur Tribunal in London has ruled that China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities through policies such as forced birth control and sterilisations. Hundreds of thousands of Muslims have been detained in mass internment camps since 2017.

