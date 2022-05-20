The acclaimed Greek electronic composer Vangelis has passed away on Wednesday as per media reports. He was 79. The composer was known for his epic scores in films like Chariots of Fire, Antarctica, Missing, Blade Runner, The Bounty, 1492: Conquest of Paradise, Alexander among others. He won the Oscar for Best Original Score for Chariots of Fire in 1981. From Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock to Celine Dion’s Titanic Track, 10 Iconic International Hits Bollywood Had the Audacity to Plagiarise!

