An old video Tinubdan waterfall tragedy has gone viral again. A few tourists were washed away at a Philippines waterfall being swept away after a flash flood in 2021. The incident took place at waterfalls in Catmon town in northern Cebu. The video shows a sudden gush of water washing away people who were sitting at the waterfall. The video has amassed over 3 million views. Philippines: Eight Passengers, Including 5-Year-Old Girl, Die After Flash Flood Sweeps Passenger Car Away in Rizal; One Injured.

Viewer discretion advised:

Your life is more important than your number of social media likes👍 pic.twitter.com/COaaTCV4lK — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 20, 2022

