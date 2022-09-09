Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May had the Commons erupt in laughter as she recalled a picnic she had with Queen Elizabeth II. She recalled having to take an embarrassing "split-second decision" before realising the Queen had been observing her the whole time. She was sharing about the relationship she had with the monarch and stories about her experience as Prime Minister under Elizabeth II's reign.

Watch Video:

"I turned round to see that my every move had been watched very carefully by Her Majesty The Queen." Former Prime Minister Theresa May draws laughter from MPs across the House of Commons as she recalls a picnic she had with Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/bNYA5siTGN — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 9, 2022

